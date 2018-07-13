Russia summons Greek envoy to protest diplomats' expulsion

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned Greek Ambassador to Moscow Andreas Friganas on Friday to protest the recently reported expulsion of Russian diplomats, Xinhua reported.
In a statement, the ministry issued a strong objection against the expulsion of the diplomats by Greece and denial of entry to two other Russian citizens into the European country.
"We regard this action as absolutely unfounded," said the statement, adding that the act is capable of seriously damaging bilateral ties.
The ministry believed that Washington, which supported the expulsion in a statement by the U.S. State Department, was behind this action.
On Wednesday, Greek newspaper Kathimerini (Daily) reported that the Greek government had decided to expel two Russian diplomats, and ban the entry into Greece of two others, accusing them of "intrusion into domestic affairs and illegal acts against Greece's national security."