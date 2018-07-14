Lapshin: Authorities of Baku persecute Vlad Mosesov only because he is Armenian

Blogger Alexander Lapshin appealed to international organizations in connection with the prosecution of blogger Vlad Movsesov by Azerbaijan.
"The other day I talked about a Belarusian traveler of Armenian origin who visited Azerbaijan and found his parents' home there. After that, not only the official media of this country focused on him, accusing him of working for Armenia, ISIS, Masons and God knows who else. But thousands of people infected with the official lie of the country are against him. They have also begun to threaten him with physical violence, sexual violence to him personally and to his relatives," Lapshin noted, adding that the only guilt of Vlad is that he is Armenian by nationality and loves traveling.