News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.17
EUR
559.84
RUB
7.73
Show news feed
Lapshin: Authorities of Baku persecute Vlad Mosesov only because he is Armenian
Lapshin: Authorities of Baku persecute Vlad Mosesov only because he is Armenian
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin appealed to international organizations in connection with the prosecution of  blogger Vlad Movsesov by Azerbaijan.

"The other day I talked about a Belarusian traveler of Armenian origin who visited Azerbaijan and found his parents' home there. After that, not only the official media of this country focused on him, accusing him of working for Armenia, ISIS,  Masons and God knows who else. But thousands of people infected with the official lie of the country are against him. They have also begun to threaten him with physical violence, sexual violence to him personally and to his relatives," Lapshin noted, adding that the only guilt of Vlad is that he is Armenian by nationality and loves traveling.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news