EU envoy: Some new ministers don’t have experience but are committed

The new ministers of Armenia are very optimistic and full of energy, the EU Ambassador to Armenia, Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

His remark came in response to comment whether some new ministers without having experience could put forward ideas that the EU would be ready to help.

"I have met people who are very sincere and committed to bring changes. Of course, some of them do not have the experience of working in the government, and that's a complicated matter, but in the two months of their activity I see vigor and commitment,” the ambassador added.

"I'm not pessimistic, on the contrary, I see many young people thinking about the future of the country. We believe that this energy will bring good results. We are ready to help, but they rule the country and they have to decide,” the EU envoy concluded.