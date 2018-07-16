News
MFA: Armenia-EU visa liberalization was on agenda of PM’s Brussels visit
MFA: Armenia-EU visa liberalization was on agenda of PM’s Brussels visit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The matter of Armenia-European Union (EU) visa liberalization also was on the agenda of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to Brussels.   

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the above-said at Monday’s briefing.

In his words, Pashinyan’s statement, according to which the EU does not increase its planned assistance to Armenia ever since the revolution in the country, means that aside from statements, the Armenian side expects also fundamental assistance to the country’s development.

“It’s about providing extra assistance, simultaneously with democratization and the strengthening of civil society institutions,” Balayan added.

When asked whether there already had been reactions to this statement by the Armenian PM, the MFA spokesperson responded that they had not received any negative reactions, and said they expected that their expectations will have a positive course.

Balayan noted that the Armenia-EU visa liberalization also was on the agenda of PM Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels.

“We [Armenia] expect the provision of the relevant mandate by the EU Commission, on the launch of the [respective] dialogue,” Tigran Balayan added. “[But] that doesn’t mean that we shall have that liberalized regime tomorrow, or in a year. But the dialogue [in this regard] should start, so we can see what we are speaking about.”
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
