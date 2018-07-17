Yelk faction MP: Armenia foreign policy vector has not changed

YEREVAN. – Since I’m not in the executive power, I don’t know what action plan is being discussed with the European Union (EU). It’s about the plan, whereby Armenia would receive funding, and it would be spent in what directions.

Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA), on Tuesday told the above-said to reporters in parliament. “[But] I know that there is the European Union’s unequivocal assistance—in all directions,” he added.

Marukyan expressed a conviction that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to Brussels will be capitalized on.

“The European Union assistance [to Armenia] will be very important, in connection with both the expected snap parliamentary elections and the reforms, which we need to implement in our country,” he noted in particular.

To the remark that PM Pashinyan had stated that they will not “melt” from the EU’s compliments toward Armenia, the Yelk MP stressed as follows: “The European Union has welcomed with many warm greetings the changes taking place in Armenia. On the other hand, Pashinyan’s concern is that we [Armenia] expect concrete [respective] steps [from the EU].

“In the case of Armenia, the European Union’s assistance was important, and it remains [important].”

As for the statement by Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, and who had said, since Armenia’s foreign policy has not changed, why does Armenia expect that the EU policy towards Armenia should change, Edmon Marukyan responded as follows: “Armenia’s foreign policy vector has not changed, and that’s nothing new; there is no surprise here.”