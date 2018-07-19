News
Guterres to Mnatsakanyan: UN is ready to assist in Armenia’s further development
Guterres to Mnatsakanyan: UN is ready to assist in Armenia’s further development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday met with Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, in New York City.

Guterres stressed that he was impressed by the recent revolution in Armenia and the ensuing changes in the country, and he added that the UN was ready to assist in the further development of Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mnatsakanyan, in turn, noted that Armenia attached great importance to its cooperation within the UN framework, and he reaffirmed the new Armenian government’s interest in further enriching their joint agenda. Also, the FM presented to the UN Secretary-General the latest political developments in Armenia.

António Guterres, for his part, reaffirmed that Armenia could rely on the UN track-record and assistance also in the steps which the country was taking to organize a snap parliamentary election.

In addition, the Armenian FM and the UN Secretary-General exchanged views on the ongoing preparations for the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie—and which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, the avenues for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and Armenia’s cooperation within the UN framework.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
