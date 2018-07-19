Armenia official, UNDP chief discuss cooperation

YEREVAN. – First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to New York City, on Wednesday visited the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) headquarters and met with its administrator, Achim Steiner.

The deputy PM underscored collaboration around Armenia’s future projects with the UNDP, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the Armenian government’s reform program and potential international assistance to it, as well as possible UNDP assistance to the snap parliamentary election to be conducted in Armenia.