Yerevan ex-mayor to be called to National Security Service

The inspections into the case of Yerevan Foundation are reaching completion.
Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, stated about the aforementioned to reporters, prior to Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.
In his words, the respective case volumes were very large.
“At this phase, [Yerevan ex-Mayor and chairman of the Yerevan Foundation Board of Trustees] Taron Margaryan hasn’t been called to the NSS Investigation Department yet,” Vanetsyan said. “But he will be called.”
He added, however, that they had not found any businesses registered under Margaryan’s name.
When asked whether it was possible that Taron Margaryan would be summoned to the NSS but it turns out that he has left Armenia, Artur Vanetsyan responded, “no.”
As reported earlier, the NSS had received a report from two persons. They had stated that, aside from the respective payments defined by law, some officials from Yerevan Municipality had obligated them to transfer large amounts of money to Yerevan Foundation, and in exchange for issuing permits for construction and property registration.
It was found out, however, that a part of this cash money, which was received under the abovementioned pretext, was not entered into the account of this foundation and was stolen.
Subsequently, the NSS filed a criminal case on charges of misuse of official powers, and fraud.
Search was carried out—under this criminal case—at the Yerevan Foundation offices, which are located in the Yerevan Municipality building.