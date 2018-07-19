5 more countries join EU sanctions on Russia

Five more countries has joined the EU sanctions on Russia over Crimea and Sevastopol, the EU press service reported.

“The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA country Norway, member of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine and Georgia, align themselves with this declaration,” the statement said.

In addition, the EU representatives decided to impose individual sanctions on six Russians over the construction of the Crimean bridge.

The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook that the decision was taken during Ukrainian-EU summit.

"This testifies to the inevitability of the punishment for any individuals or legal entities that had, have or will have to do with actions related to the attempt of annexation and temporary occupation of Ukrainian Crimea," UNIAN reported quoting the President.