News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
5 more countries join EU sanctions on Russia
5 more countries join EU sanctions on Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Five more countries has joined the EU sanctions on Russia over Crimea and Sevastopol, the EU press service reported. 

“The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA country Norway, member of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine and Georgia, align themselves with this declaration,” the statement said.

In addition, the EU representatives decided to impose individual sanctions on six Russians over the construction of the Crimean bridge.

The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook that the decision was taken during Ukrainian-EU summit.

"This testifies to the inevitability of the punishment for any individuals or legal entities that had, have or will have to do with actions related to the attempt of annexation and temporary occupation of Ukrainian Crimea," UNIAN reported quoting the President.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement
House of Lords has just approved the EU-Armenia CEPA...
 Juncker slams Trump's trade 'provocations'
We will continue to respond in a tit-for-tat manner to those provocations...
 EU ambassador to Armenia: Program for Syrian Armenians will run for 3 years
It is very important for the European Union to assist refugees from Syria in their full integration into the new realities in Armenia…
 EU begins screening Macedonia, Albania for mid-2019 accession talks
Hahn explained the screening would allow Macedonia and neighbouring Albania to become familiar with EU legal norms...
 Yelk faction MP: Armenia foreign policy vector has not changed
There is no surprise in the words by the head of the EU delegation to the country…
 Helping Armenia in holding snap elections is not easy for EU too, says Ambassador Świtalski
He said they realize that this voting was not far off…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news