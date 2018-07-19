US woman finds black widow spider in bag of grapes

Laurie Fitzgerald was snacking on fresh grapes with her 11-year-old son when suddenly she spotted something crawling inside the bag. When she took a closer look, she realized it was a venomous black widow spider, Fox News reproted.
The mom from Branford, Connecticut, told WVIT she had just bought the bag of grapes from a nearby Stop & Shop early Monday. Fortunately, she spotted the arachnid just in time — before it had a chance to bite.
“It makes you nervous,” Fitzgerald told the news station. “It makes you wonder where they’re importing the grapes from.”
Black widow spiders are considered the deadliest arachnids in the U.S., with a venomous bite about 15 times more potent than a rattlesnake's, according to National Geographic.