Moscow intends to exert pressure on London over Skripal case

The embassy will continue to exert pressure on the UK authorities over the Skripal’s case, Russian envoy to UK Alexander Yakovenko told reporters.
“For us this is political issue. Of course, we will exert pressure both through official requests and dialogue with the British side,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Yakovenko.
As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the country. Another 24 European countries, Australia, Georgia and Canada also decided to expel Russian diplomats (total 63 people). Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.