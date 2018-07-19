News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Moscow intends to exert pressure on London over Skripal case
Moscow intends to exert pressure on London over Skripal case
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The embassy will continue to exert pressure on the UK authorities over the Skripal’s case, Russian envoy to UK Alexander Yakovenko told reporters.

“For us this is political issue. Of course, we will exert pressure both through official requests and dialogue with the British side,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Yakovenko.

As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the country. Another 24 European countries, Australia, Georgia and Canada also decided to expel Russian diplomats (total 63 people). Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia demands to name Skripal poisoning suspects
The Russian envoy was expected to meet with the new head of the British...
 Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
Vladimir Putin wishes Sergei Skripal good health
If a military-grade poison had been used, the man would have died on the spot...
 Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital
Sergei Skripal’s daughter Yulia was discharged from the hospital on April 9…
German FM: No understanding on Skripal case reached at meeting with Lavrov
Russia has shown little willingness to take part in the constructive investigation...
 Sergey Skripal continues treatment at Salisbury hospital
Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, was discharged from hospital...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news