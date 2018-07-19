OSCE is ready for active cooperation with Armenian government

Nikol Pashinyan: Belarus’s arms supply to Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Trump: news media wants to see a confrontation with Russia, even war

Putin: Summit with Trump was generally successful

Anti-obesity drug derived from chili peppers shows promise in animal trials

Bus falls into gorge in India, 14 dead

Kaia Gerber partners with fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld for fall campaign

Dollar gains some “strength” in Armenia

Perfume and use plastic containers can damage unborn child, new study suggests

Armenia parliament deputy speaker: Slovak weapons are immediately transported from Israel to Azerbaijan

88 babies were born in Yerevan on July 18

Zakharova: Russia wants to restore relations with Georgia

US Democrats urged Trump, Putin’s interpreter to appear

Armenia Special Investigation Service: Second President’s questioning is slated for July 26

Luis Enrique is presented as Spain new manager

1.1bn drams restored from close to 5bn-dram infractions in Armenia 2017 budget

Moscow intends to exert pressure on London over Skripal case

Russia demands to name Skripal poisoning suspects

Latest State Revenue Committee criminal cases restored 2.5bn drams into Armenia state budget, says committee chief

Ronaldo has to pay 5.3 million euros for Spanish tax service

Artur Vanetsyan: It isn’t our fault former Armenian Defense Minister isn’t in country

Armenia FM addresses at UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

Trump holds Putin responsible for US elections interference

Karen Ghazaryan accidentally crossed into Azerbaijan, says Armenia National Security Service chief

Armenia official, UNDP chief discuss cooperation

Head of Armenian special services promises new exposures for illicit enrichment

Nas Daily's new video on Armenian oldest rollerskater Levon

Perez: Real will sign “brilliant” players

Yerevan ex-mayor to be called to National Security Service

5 more countries join EU sanctions on Russia

State of emergency lifted in Turkey

PM: Armenia has loan programs that are not implemented but it makes payments for them

AP: Skripal suspects identified

UK law enforcers foil plans to kill Theresa May

PM Pashinyan on Panik village incident: It is provocation against Armenian-Russian relations, Armenia’s sovereignty

Guterres to Mnatsakanyan: UN is ready to assist in Armenia’s further development

It would be desirable to hold Trump-Pashinyan talk in September, US Congress members say

Mourinho: Paul Pogba was "absolutely brilliant" during World Cup final

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party has 4 candidates for Yerevan mayor

Kendall Jenner's $250k Ferrari parked in disabled spot outside Bel-Air restaurant

New chapter needs to be opened in Armenian-American relations

White House clarifies Trump’s words about Russia

1 Armenian killed, another injured in Georgia road accident

"Futurism today" How to explore Sevan's deep waters without getting wet

US may pursue separate trade deal with Mexico

NUS researchers confine mature cells to turn them into stem cells

Zakharova: Any constructive contact initiated by the parties should serve for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Nikol Pashinyan receives François Rochebloine

Nikol Pashinyan receives experts from International Center for Transitional Justice

UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement

Mattarrella: Italy will support the Karabakh settlement within its OSCE chairmanship

Vitamin supplements do not improve heart health, study says

Turkish opposition leader fined record sum for 'insulting' Erdogan

Juncker slams Trump's trade 'provocations'

Man has surgery to remove a 1.4kg tumour from his neck after he ignored the growing lump for 20 YEARS

Gyumri Mayor: If Nikol Pashinyan asks, I will resign immediately

Law enforcers launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion

Iranian official: Trump asked Iran's Rouhani for meeting 8 times at UN last year

Banning booze for just one month can boost your body and combat high blood pressure

Russian pranksters pretend to be Armenian PM calling Juncker and Mogherini

Shavarsh Karapetyan to Pashinyan: There are many Armenians in Russia willing to be involved in development of Armenia

Ara Babloyan receives FRG Bundestag member Albert Weiler

The scent of coffee appears to boost performance in math

Karabakh President meets with representatives of NGOs, education, science and sport spheres

Dollar still “weakening” in Armenia

Minister: We cannot name date when North South highway will be ready

CoE: Torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan remain systemic and widespread

Tragic incident in Armenia’s Syunik leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Armenia FM at UN, presents new government’s reform agenda

USAID Armenia mission chief says they cannot implement any project without assistance by given country

Intermittent hypoxia improves behavioral and adrenal gland dysfunction induced by post-traumatic stress disorder in rats

Too early to speak about new major US investments in Armenia, says Ambassador Mills

EU ambassador to Armenia: Program for Syrian Armenians will run for 3 years

93 babies were born in Yerevan on July 17

Avinyan: Each project being implemented in Armenia shall develop Karabakh economy too

Red Cross launches new program for Syrian Armenians in Armenia

Participants of Vision China discuss new steps by BRICS

Russia military base deputy commander apologizes to Armenia Shirak Province governor (VIDEO)

President Sahakyan meets with Karabakh War veterans

Bolivia president considers Trump enemy of humanity, planet Earth

Nas Daily's new One Minute on Armenia and Chess (video)

Armenia official attends High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

1 dead, 3 injured in Armenia road accident

Armenia first deputy PM heading to US

Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP party leader’s mother also gets involved in pre-election work

X-rays burst chemo-filled nanobubbles for targeted cancer drug delivery

Sergio Ramos makes marriage proposal

How much did Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki cost?

Trump assures he entered talks with Putin from position of “strength”

ANCA seeks U.S.-Armenia social security agreement

Petr Čech to return to Chelsea?

Mike Pompeo to testify on Russia next week

Football Federation of Armenia denies media reports on FFA President’s resignation

How to prevent carbon monoxide in your home: expert reveals the 9 simple tweaks you can make to avoid the 'silent killer'

Trump says that he misspoke at joint news conferenc with Putin

EU begins screening Macedonia, Albania for mid-2019 accession talks

Schumer wants hearings over Trump's private meeting with Putin

Researchers suggest new treatment for rare inherited cancers