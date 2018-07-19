News
Armenia parliament deputy speaker: Slovak weapons are immediately transported from Israel to Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Mikayel Melkumyan, on Thursday met with a group of businessmen from Slovakia and Bulgaria.

They discussed the opportunities for cooperating in economy and implementing investment programs, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Separately, Melkumyan expressed his concern by and resentment at Slovakia’s export of howitzers and Dana self-propelled artillery systems to Israel, since these weapons were being immediately transported from Israel to Azerbaijan. The Armenian parliament deputy speaker added that this process should be stopped.
