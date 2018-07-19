News
Friday
July 20
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Trump says he's 'looking forward' to second Putin meeting
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to a second meeting with Vladimir Putin, as both leaders hit out at critics of their controversial summit in Helsinki.

"The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.

 
