US Secretary of State speaks about Trump's successes in talks with Putin

The US President Donald Trump managed to create a channel for communication and dialogue with Moscow during the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview to EWTN.
According to him, the US leader “had the objective of taking two countries that’d been on a bad path and trying to redirect that.”
“There’s no illusion about the challenges that Russia presents to the United States. But in places like counterterrorism and – these are two nuclear-armed nations, if we can reduce the risk from those nuclear weapons. The President was aiming towards creating a channel for communication and dialogue, and he achieved that,” he added.
As reported earlier, the US president asked his National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite the Russian leader to Washington. According to White House press secretary Sara Sanders, the discussion of the visit, which is expected to take place in the autumn, has already begun.
The first full-length meeting between Putin and Trump took place in Helsinki on July 16. Following the talks, the leaders declared their interest in improving relations between the two countries.