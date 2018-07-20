News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy
Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

We have clearly stated that there will be no turnabouts in Armenia’s foreign policy.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday. He noted this when asked whether Russia had perceived Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels and participation in the NATO summit as a provocation.

“I didn’t participate in any format that’s unprecedented for our [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” the PM said. “Until the velvet revolution, Armenia has carried out joint peacekeeping action with NATO, in Afghanistan and Kosovo. Armenia expresses its readiness to continue that action because I have stated that there will be no turnabouts in Armenia’s foreign policy.”

Also, Pashinyan noted that Armenia had relations with the European Union (EU), it signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU, and the Armenian parliament had ratified this agreement, before the revolution in the country.

“We [Armenia] have said that we will fulfill international obligations, and this, in fact, is the international obligation the country has assumed before the revolution,” the PM added. “In fact, they are within the framework of our statements.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Premier: Surprising that there are EU officials who do not notice changes in Armenia
Democracy is not a foreign policy orientation to us, but it is our conviction and belief…
 EU urged member states to prepare for breach negotiations
5 more countries join EU sanctions on Russia
“The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, and the EFTA country Norway…
 UK’s upper house of parliament approves Armenia-EU agreement
House of Lords has just approved the EU-Armenia CEPA...
 Juncker slams Trump's trade 'provocations'
We will continue to respond in a tit-for-tat manner to those provocations...
 EU ambassador to Armenia: Program for Syrian Armenians will run for 3 years
It is very important for the European Union to assist refugees from Syria in their full integration into the new realities in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news