Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy

We have clearly stated that there will be no turnabouts in Armenia’s foreign policy.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday. He noted this when asked whether Russia had perceived Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels and participation in the NATO summit as a provocation.

“I didn’t participate in any format that’s unprecedented for our [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” the PM said. “Until the velvet revolution, Armenia has carried out joint peacekeeping action with NATO, in Afghanistan and Kosovo. Armenia expresses its readiness to continue that action because I have stated that there will be no turnabouts in Armenia’s foreign policy.”

Also, Pashinyan noted that Armenia had relations with the European Union (EU), it signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU, and the Armenian parliament had ratified this agreement, before the revolution in the country.

“We [Armenia] have said that we will fulfill international obligations, and this, in fact, is the international obligation the country has assumed before the revolution,” the PM added. “In fact, they are within the framework of our statements.”