Armenia PM to travel to US in September

A visit to the US is scheduled for September, within the framework of the UN general summit.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, announced the above-said at a press conference on Friday. He stated this when asked about his expectations from his visit to the US, this fall.

“At the moment I can’t say whether it will be an official visit to the US,” Pashinyan noted. “At the moment I can say that the schedule of the visit is not clear. We are planning a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community, and to discuss our joint agenda.

“As for whether or not it will become an official visit to the US, there is no such confirmation at this time.”