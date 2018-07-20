News
Friday
July 20
News
Armenia PM to travel to US in September
Armenia PM to travel to US in September
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A visit to the US is scheduled for September, within the framework of the UN general summit.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, announced the above-said at a press conference on Friday. He stated this when asked about his expectations from his visit to the US, this fall.

“At the moment I can’t say whether it will be an official visit to the US,” Pashinyan noted. “At the moment I can say that the schedule of the visit is not clear. We are planning a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community, and to discuss our joint agenda.

“As for whether or not it will become an official visit to the US, there is no such confirmation at this time.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
Armenian FM meets with Rosemary DiCarlo
Minister Mnatsakanyan also introduced the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict...
 Armenia FM addresses at UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development
Mnatsakanyan noted that the nationalization process of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country was accompanied by an ambitious reform program…
 Guterres to Mnatsakanyan: UN is ready to assist in Armenia’s further development
The Armenian FM met with the United Nations Secretary-General, in New York City…
 Armenia FM at UN, presents new government’s reform agenda
Mnatsakanyan chaired a high-level discussion devoted to the country’s track-record toward the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals…
 Armenia official attends High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development
At the UN headquarters in New York City…
 Armenian FM to meet UN Secretary General in New York
The Armenian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan…
