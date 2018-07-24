Mnatsakanyan: Armenia PM and defense minister’s sons, who are serving in Karabakh, are physically ready

The sons of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan of Armenia—all recruits, in general—are happy that they are serving in Artsakh.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday said about the abovementioned at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.

“Pashinyan’s and Tonoyan’s sons are physically ready [to serve in the army],” Mnatsakanyan noted. “The son of Artsakh President, my son, (…) [also] has served in the [NKR] Defense Army.

“You can’t mention one case in Artsakh that the son of this or that person has not served [in the army] because he is the son of an official.”

