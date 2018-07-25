US suspends F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey

Congressional defense lawmakers have officially barred deliveries of the fifth-generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to Turkish forces, and due to Ankara’s plan to field the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, reported The Washington Times.
The decision was approved by both chambers of the US Congress.
This ban has been inserted into the final version of the Pentagon’s budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year.
But the final decision on the cancelation of F-35 shipments to Turkey will be made after the US Department of Defense report.