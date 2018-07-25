White House to stop publish statements on Trump's calls

Russia Culture Minister: Russia, Armenia can create Cinema Foundation for joint projects

Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief lays down his powers

At least 31 killed in Pakistan terror attack

Armenia defense minister: Military budget will increase considerably

Bitcoin trading near $8.500 mark

PM Pashinyan: Armenian people have won the war

Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for Toronto shooting

3-year-old Armenian boy falls from window in Russia

Armenia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs offer to hold Armenia-Azerbaijan FM’s meeting

PM to military education institutions’ graduates:Armenia army of tomorrow will no longer be as it was yesterday (PHOTOS)

US exposes criminal group including Azerbaijanis

Armenia MOD: We always await resumption of military actions

Greek authorities to allocate 20 million euros for victims of wildfires (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM on Karabakh peace process: No approach is hardened, we need to be equivalent

Afghan criminal group apprehended at Armenia-Turkey border (PHOTOS)

Blast occurs in Yerevan glass workshop, there are injured

US suspends F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey

Armenia FM: UN always supports Karabakh conflict’s pacific resolution within Minsk Group framework

Newspaper: Russia decides to raise natural gas price for Armenia

Strikes on Syria jet are defense of sovereignty, Israel envoy to UN says

Pompeo: N. Korea rocket test site being dismantled

There was no word about the coalition: Arayik Harutyunyan

Greek government allocates € 20 million to help victims of wildfires

Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' with Iran

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs can meet in September

Cavusoglu: Turkey's policy towards Armenia has not changed

Pashinyan and Sarkissian attend event dedicated to Homenetmen’s 100th anniversary

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg on July 26

Armenian Defense minister receives UK Ambassador to Armenia

Armenian soldier found dead in military position

Ara Babloyan extends condolences to Greek counterpart

Wildfires kill at least 74 near Athens

Armenian President sends condolence letter to Greek counterpart

Armenia's government starts development of 2019 state budget draft

Armenia PM to Greece counterpart: I wish speedy recovery to the injured

Dollar drops in Armenia

US envoy to UN: Russia never will be friend of US

$2,100,000 bail is paid for Armenia former ranking security official’s release

MES: 6072 emergencies recorded in Armenia in first half of 2018

Emergency ministry: Armenia stands ready to help Greece

3 injured in Kabul rocket attack

Manvel Grigoryan is no longer “honorary citizen” of Etchmiadzin

Austria criticizes US intention to invite Trump’s interpreter to Congress

Menu.am with Armenia Diaspora Youth (PHOTOS)

Emergency ministry: No Armenians among Greece fire victims

Karabakh army chief: We have chance to paralyze Azerbaijan economy

Reuters: at least 60 killed in Greece wildfires

Karabakh MOD: Military positions were furnished even before April 2016 war

Iran ready to retaliate if US blocks oil exports from country

MOD: Mortality cases down in Karabakh army

Yerevan ranks 4th among top CIS cities for summer trips

Armenia Parliament factions continue debates on election law amendments

Pence: Trump will not abolish ICD

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia PM and defense minister’s sons, who are serving in Karabakh, are physically ready

Mexican journalist killed in suburbs of capital

Armenia embassy opens hotline for fellow citizens affected by fires in Greece

Iran’s FM on Trump’s warnings: Color us unimpressed

At least 50 killed in Greece fires

Levon Mnatsakanyan: Military cars found at Manvel Grigoryan’s place are not Karabakh army’s

Karabakh MOD: There had not been such calm situation at Line of Contact

U.S. Congress members plan to submit Trump written petition urging him to meet with Armenia PM

Newspaper: Armenia second President’s questioning to be video recorded?

Armenia diaspora minister heading to Cyprus

Armenia ambassador to US: Pashinyan-Trump talk matter is on State Department discussion agenda

More than 5000 participants from 35 countries: Sevan Startup Summit 2018 kicks off

Minister Suren Papikyan visits Tavush province: Firmness of border depends on viable community

Armenian Defense Minister and German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

Trump says he "gave up nothing' at summit with Putin in

EU seeks solution to Italy’s concerns over migrant mission

Grigori Martirosyan and Artsvik Minasyan discuss development of small and medium entrepreneurship

Bako Sahakyan, Artsvik Minasyan discuss economic cooperation

Karabakh MP Arsen Arstamyan submits resignation letter

Trump says he’s “very happy” with pace of North Korea’s denuclearization

Boulder falls from Jerusalem's Western Wall

Explosion occurs in Ankara

Putin, Pashinyan discuss Eurasian Union over phone

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Homeless men set on fire in Berlin

France, Kazakhstan nationals are robbed in Armenia

Putin and Lukashenko hold phone talks over Eurasian Union

Ashotyan: Armenia parliament will be demanding toward government to implement agreement with EU

5 people injured in Armenian road accident

Iran’s Foreign Minister slams Pompeo's statements

Trump's job-approval rating grows despite criticism

Armenia defense minister is appointed board of trustees’ chairman of Insurance Foundation for Servicemen

Russian military base in Armenia kicks off large-scale exercises

5 burned bodies found in Mexico

Armenia PM assistant: Offenses totaling about $61,210,150 are revealed, from May 8 to July 20

Bitcoin trading near $8.000 mark

Person jumps into river from Yerevan bridge

US intends to cut to maximum Iran’s oil imports by November

Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN

French President to reorganize his office after bodyguard scandal

Axios: French President told Trump he read his “the Art of the Deal”

Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Moscow

Armenia President to Egypt counterpart: Cooperation will continue

Pompeo compares Iran government to mafia