News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.88
EUR
562.77
RUB
7.64
Show news feed
Armenia PM ready to meet Azerbaijan president face-to-face to resolve Karabakh conflict
Armenia PM ready to meet Azerbaijan president face-to-face to resolve Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an extensive interview to Al Jazeera’s flagship interview program “Talk to Al Jazeera.”

The English-language interview will broadcast on Saturday, according to Asbarez Armenian daily newspaper of the US. 

In particular, Pashinyan told Al Jazeera he is ready to meet Azerbaijan’s President face-to-face to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and that Armenia is ready to establish a diplomatic relationship with Turkey without any precondition and that its side of the border with Turkey has never been closed.

Also, he told Robin Forestier-Walker that the recent revolution in Armenia now guarantees all Armenian citizens equality under the law and equal playing field for all businesses. His message to those who want to do business with Armenia and in Armenia is that his government guarantees the security of any investment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Premier: I would be glad if Aliyev also would send his son to frontline to serve
In Pashinyan’s words, the fact that his son serves in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is actually a peace-loving gesture…
 Ambassador Mikyska: Those selling weapons to Azerbaijan did not have Czech authorities’ consent
The Armenian parliament deputy speaker met with the Czech diplomat…
 Andrzej Kasprzyk: Some details remain to be agreed upon in connection with expansion of my office
Any such violations should be avoided...
 Armenia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs offer to hold Armenia-Azerbaijan FM’s meeting
”If the terms and venue of the meeting are agreed upon…
 Armenia MOD: We always await resumption of military actions
Moreover, not only by Azerbaijan…
 Armenia PM on Karabakh peace process: No approach is hardened, we need to be equivalent
If Azerbaijan will contribute to the establishment of the climate of peace, we will be equivalent to that situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news