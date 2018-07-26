Armenia PM ready to meet Azerbaijan president face-to-face to resolve Karabakh conflict

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an extensive interview to Al Jazeera’s flagship interview program “Talk to Al Jazeera.”
The English-language interview will broadcast on Saturday, according to Asbarez Armenian daily newspaper of the US.
In particular, Pashinyan told Al Jazeera he is ready to meet Azerbaijan’s President face-to-face to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and that Armenia is ready to establish a diplomatic relationship with Turkey without any precondition and that its side of the border with Turkey has never been closed.
Also, he told Robin Forestier-Walker that the recent revolution in Armenia now guarantees all Armenian citizens equality under the law and equal playing field for all businesses. His message to those who want to do business with Armenia and in Armenia is that his government guarantees the security of any investment.