Zakharova: Moscow welcomes Baku, Yerevan contacts on Karabakh
Zakharova: Moscow welcomes Baku, Yerevan contacts on Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia welcomes contacts between Baku and Yerevan on Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Political consultations between the official representatives of the Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministries were held in Baku on Friday, RIA Novosti reported.

"I want to thank my Azerbaijani colleagues for the invitation, we have a traditional cooperation. We exchanged views on various issues, this is an excellent opportunity to inventory the work that we are doing. We agreed to conduct an intensive exchange of opinions and defined the outlines of international cooperation at international venues,” Zakharova told reporters.

According to her, Russia as the mediating country was effective and constructive on Karabakh settlement issue.

“Meetings on the settlement of the conflict are held at various levels. We welcome any meetings between Baku and Yerevan,” she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
