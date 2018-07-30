MOD: Armenia to participate in NATO military exercises in Georgia

Armenia will take part—with a four-member team—in NATO’s Noble Partner 2018 multinational military drills in Georgia.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, informed about the abovementioned.

“Four officers of the Armenian Armed Forces will head to Georgia,” he noted.

These drills, in which more than 3,000 military servicemen will participate from NATO member and partner countries, will formally kick off Wednesday and conclude on August 15.

Soldiers from Georgia, US, UK, Germany, Estonia, France, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will partake in these military exercises.