Armenia MFA: Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting not an end in itself

There is no clear arrangement yet on a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, said the aforementioned at a press briefing on Tuesday.

In his words, although there is a proposal by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, there is no agreement yet.

As for the likelihood of a talk between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Balayan said it needs to be taken into account that a meeting is not an end in itself, but, rather, its expediency should to be considered. In this connection, Tigran Balayan recalled the need for implementation of the agreements that were reached at the Vienna, Saint Petersburg, and Geneva summits, and which—as per the Armenian MFA spokesperson—will enable the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict to move forward in terms of resolving this conflict.