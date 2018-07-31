Armenia MOD briefs OSCE diplomat on situation at border, line of contact with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Tuesday received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office.

The minister presented to the ambassador the overall situation at the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone, the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, they conferred on the developments that have occurred ever since the previous meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.