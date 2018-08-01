Armenian courts can ask ECHR to give advisory opinions

From today onwards, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia and the Court of Cassation of Armenia can request the European Court in Strasbourg to give advisory opinions on questions of principle relating to the interpretation or application of the rights and freedoms defined in the European Convention of Human Rights.

This has become possible thanks to the entry into force of the Protocol No.16 to the European Convention on Human Rights for the ten member States that have signed and ratified it, including Armenia that ratified it back in January 2017.

Protocol No. 16 enables the highest national courts and tribunals, as designated by the member States concerned, to request the Court to give advisory opinions on questions of principle relating to the interpretation or application of the rights and freedoms defined in the Convention or the Protocols thereto. The advisory opinions, which will be delivered by the Grand Chamber, will contain reasons and will not be binding.

Requests for advisory opinions will be made in the context of cases pending before the national court or tribunal concerned. The Court will have discretion to accept a request or not.