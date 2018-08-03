Foreign Minister: Armenia attaches importance to further strengthening of CSTO

Armenia attaches great importance to the further strengthening of the CSTO, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated during the meeting with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin,the press service of the ministry reported.
Zohrab Mnakatsakanyan noted that Armenia highly appreciates the military and military-technical cooperation of the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats. In this context, the Minister stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the further strengthening of the CSTO and, for this purpose, intends to continue its active participation in the activities of the Organization.
Mnatsakanyan and Fomin discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in the military area. Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the existence of a firm bilateral legal framework. The sides stressed the high level of effective military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries.
Mnatsakanyan noted that the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri is an important and positive example of this cooperation. The sides discussed issues of regional and international security. Particular attention was paid to the Middle East, in particular, the situation in Syria. Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia is very sensitive to regional developments, since it is directly connected with the issues of the security of compatriots in Syria, the protection of historical and cultural heritage.