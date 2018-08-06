Armenia PM: We must stop treating Lake Sevan as toy or water container

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a consultation, during which the discussants conferred on the country’s irrigation season matters that require urgent solution.

“Today’s situation of Lake Sevan makes us record that we must stop treating [Lake] Sevan as a toy, or a water container,” Pashinyan stressed, in particular, informed the press service of the government. “

And as a result of the talks, the PM instructed to set up a working group that will discuss Armenia’s irrigation water issue and offer recommendations to resolve this matter within the shortest possible time.

“It is indispensable to study the situation and find options to resolve the problem without releasing water from Lake Sevan,” the PM highlighted, above all.

Also, Nikol Pashinyan pointed to the need to develop the drip irrigation system in Armenia.