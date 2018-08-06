News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 06
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We must stop treating Lake Sevan as toy or water container
Armenia PM: We must stop treating Lake Sevan as toy or water container
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday chaired a consultation, during which the discussants conferred on the country’s irrigation season matters that require urgent solution.

“Today’s situation of Lake Sevan makes us record that we must stop treating [Lake] Sevan as a toy, or a water container,” Pashinyan stressed, in particular, informed the press service of the government. “

And as a result of the talks, the PM instructed to set up a working group that will discuss Armenia’s irrigation water issue and offer recommendations to resolve this matter within the shortest possible time.

“It is indispensable to study the situation and find options to resolve the problem without releasing water from Lake Sevan,” the PM highlighted, above all. 

Also, Nikol Pashinyan pointed to the need to develop the drip irrigation system in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Ministry of Ecology concerns over Turkey's construction of powerful reservoirs on Araxes river
Armenian minister, China ambassador discuss upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission
The sides noted the need and potential for intensification of trade and economic relations...
 Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Dollar strengthens in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM: We must take dramatic measures to promote light industry development
Privileges should be granted to companies in an extremely transparent manner…
 Dollar holds steady in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news