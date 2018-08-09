Swimming banned in Georgia amid severe weather alert

The swimming has been forbidden in Georgia as strong storms are moving through Georgia, Sputnik-Georgia reported referring to the Georgian Emergency Management Service.
According to the source, there are red flags at all rescue towers, a 4-5 magnitude storm is expected on Thursday on the Black Sea coast. Rescuers urged to pay attention to prohibition sign.
Security measures have been strengthened in the Black Sea off Georgia’s coast this year. From June 1 to August 1, 39 people have drowned in Georgia, and 192 lives have been saved.