Daily Beast: Omarosa secretly recorded Trump

Omarosa Manigault-Newman secretly recorded President Donald Trump and is using the recordings while shopping around her upcoming book on working in the White House.
The recordings feature everyday chatter, sources who heard them told the Daily Beast, but said they do seem to feature Trump's voice, either on the phone or in-person.
Omarosa made the recordings clandestinely on her smart phone while she worked in the West Wing.
It will likely infuriate the president, who reacted with anger when it was revealed his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, recorded their conversations.
Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, would not confirm or deny the existence the recordings.
'Without commenting on the specific contents of UNHINGED,' a spokesperson told The Daily Beast, 'we are confident that Omarosa Manigault Newman can substantiate her highly-anticipated account of life inside the Trump White House.'