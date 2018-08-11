US cutting financial aid to Palestinian Authority

The US may suspend multimillion-dollar financial aid to the Palestinian Autonomy, the Voice of America reported referring to the official sources.
Economic assistance of $ 251 million was suspended in response to criticism from the Palestinian Authority following the US President Donald Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
At the same time, Washington froze the transfer of three hundred million dollars to the UN Committee on Palestinian Refugees.
“As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue…” Donald Trump tweeted earlier.
During the recent talks between Secretary of State Pompeo and Trump’s Middle East adviser Jared Kushner, it was finally decided to cut to maximum the transfers to the Palestinians before the end of the current financial year.