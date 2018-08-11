Armenia Defense Minister meets Mikhail Galustyan within the IV Army International Games

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan visited Patriot military-patriotic recreation park of the Russian Armed Forces as part of the IV Army International Games, the Spokesperson for Defense Minster Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook.
According to him, Tonoyan held a working meeting with the Patriot Park leadership in the person of Alexander Bochantsev and the president of the Military-tactical Games Federation, Mikhail Galustyan.
The sides exchanged experience of patriotic education of the two countries’ youth with the aim of developing patriotism, citizenship and the formation of a healthy lifestyle.
Mikhail Galustyan shared his experience in the development of military-tactical games and expressed his readiness for further cooperation in Armenia in this regard.
The two reached an agreement on bilateral cooperation.