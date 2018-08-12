Armenia parliament speaker: All issues related to youth remain at center of state’s special attention

All issues related to youth have been and should remain at the center of special attention of the state.
The aforesaid is noted in the congratulatory message by the President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on International Youth Day.
“Today, Armenia is going on the road of strengthening [its] independence, and integrating with and becoming an active participant in the ongoing processes in the world. Accordingly, you shall master the achievements of the human mind, and open new horizons for the further development and empowerment of Armenia,” Babloyan’s respective message to Armenian youth reads, in particular. “Your successes and victories are the successes of Armenia and Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh].”