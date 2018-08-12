MFA: Crimea is just occasion for anti-Russian sanctions

The situation in connection with Crimea is not a cause, but just an occasion for anti-Russian sanctions by the US.
Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), on Sunday told the aforesaid to reporters in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“We [Russia] have already stated that sanctions in response will be developed,” Zakharova said, in particular. “[But] this isn’t our choice. We have not provoked the war of sanctions. We have always accepted as basis that unilateral sanctions are unlawful.
“See what aggressive policy the US is conducting toward Turkey, China, Iran; also the European Union (…). So, all the stories that everything started from Crimea are not accurate. An occasion was needed [against Russia]; the occasion was found.”