“Quintet” countries agree on laying pipeline along Caspian Sea floor

Countries of the “Caspian quintet” have agreed on the likelihood of laying a pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated the aforesaid at Sunday’s V Caspian Summit in Aktau, Kazakhstan, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

“Each and every [‘Caspian quintet’] state implements its sovereign rights of usage of deposits within its boundaries on the bottom of the Caspian Sea,” Nazarbayev said, in particular. “In addition, it has been planned to lay magisterial pipelines and cables along the bottom of the sea—provided that environmental protection requirements are met.”

As reported earlier, the leaders of the “Caspian quintet” countries have signed—in Aktau, Kazakhstan—the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Under this document, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan will share the usage of the main surface of the Caspian water surface, but they will divide the Caspian Sea floor and deposits into sectors in accordance with the arrangements between them—and based on international law.