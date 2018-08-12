News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 12
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Turkey to take steps in response to US raising metal and aluminum customs duties
Turkey to take steps in response to US raising metal and aluminum customs duties
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced his intention to take actions in response to the US decision with respect to raising customs duties on metals and aluminum.

“Now they [the US] are attempting to carry out by finances what they [the US] couldn’t achieve [in Turkey] by way of provocations and coup [attempt]; this is called ‘economic war.’ We have realized your [the US] game, and we will take steps [against it],” Erdoğan stressed, in particular, in his remarks Sunday in Trabzon town, reported Russian News Agency TASS. “We will not surrender. You are attacking us with dollars; in that case, we will find other ways to implement our tasks.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news