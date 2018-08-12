Turkey to take steps in response to US raising metal and aluminum customs duties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced his intention to take actions in response to the US decision with respect to raising customs duties on metals and aluminum.

“Now they [the US] are attempting to carry out by finances what they [the US] couldn’t achieve [in Turkey] by way of provocations and coup [attempt]; this is called ‘economic war.’ We have realized your [the US] game, and we will take steps [against it],” Erdoğan stressed, in particular, in his remarks Sunday in Trabzon town, reported Russian News Agency TASS. “We will not surrender. You are attacking us with dollars; in that case, we will find other ways to implement our tasks.”