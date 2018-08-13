News
Monday
August 13
News
Monday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
South, North Korea leaders to meet in September in Pyongyang
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North and South Korea agreed to hold a summit in Pyongyang in September, the South’s Unification Ministry said, reported Reuters.

The two Koreas held a fresh round of talks at the demilitarized zone (DMZ)—that separates the two countries—on Monday to discuss the third summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In had met in April and May at the border truce village of Panmunjom, within the DMZ, and agreed that the next summit in autumn would be held in the North Korean capital city.
