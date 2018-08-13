Armenia to partake in CSTO Collective Aviation Forces’ first command and staff exercises

The first command and staff exercises—entitled “Air Bridge”—of the Collective Aviation Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be conducted in October, in Sverdlovsk Oblast (province) of Russia.
Russian News Agency TASS reported the aforesaid citing the press service of the Central Military Okrug (district) of the Russian Armed Forces.
Military servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan will take part in these drills, during which the organization and the management system of air transportation will be developed.