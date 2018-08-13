News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 13
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia to partake in CSTO Collective Aviation Forces’ first command and staff exercises
Armenia to partake in CSTO Collective Aviation Forces’ first command and staff exercises
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The first command and staff exercises—entitled “Air Bridge”—of the Collective Aviation Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be conducted in October, in Sverdlovsk Oblast (province) of Russia. 

Russian News Agency TASS reported the aforesaid citing the press service of the Central Military Okrug (district) of the Russian Armed Forces.

Military servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan will take part in these drills, during which the organization and the management system of air transportation will be developed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Appeal of Robert Kocharyan's attorneys will be examined on August 10
Kocharyan also gave a speech...
 CSTO’s indicted chief returns to Moscow from Yerevan
Yuri Khachaturov had been released on bail, in Armenia…
 MOD: Armenia should continue CSTO chairmanship until end of term
And the office of Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General…
 Russian deputy defense minister comments on charges against CSTO chief
Colonel General Fomin was asked by reporters to comment on the situation over Khachaturov...
 CSTO has no information about Armenia's request to withdraw Khachaturov
The procedure for coordination with all CSTO member states will have to be conducted…
Khachaturov did not ask CSTO for help in relation to charges in Armenia
Semerikov said he had contacts with Khachaturov on professional matters only...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news