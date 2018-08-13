News
Monday
August 13
Lydian Armenia employees protest near government building
Lydian Armenia employees protest near government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – Lydian Armenia company employees are holding a protest action in front of the Armenian government building demanding to open the road to Amulsar and ensure the restoration of their constitutional right to work.

Protesters appeal to all human rights organizations to protect their rights.

“A few dozen people have already deprived us of the opportunity to work for 50 days. It is illegal, and the relevant authorities must take steps to protect our rights,” they said.

According to them, Amulsar issue should be resolved by competent agencies only.

“We are the representatives of the community, and our rights are flagrantly violated,” protesters noted.

The protesters demand a meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
