Cavusoglu: US will not achieve aims through imposing sanctions on Turkey

The United States will not achieve aims by exerting pressure and imposing sanctions on Turkey, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu.

He called on the United States “to remain loyal to ties based on traditional friendship and NATO alliance” with Turkey.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has lost over 30%, but the situation has deteriorated sharply amid the diplomatic scandal between Ankara and Washington in connection with the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson as the latter is judged for espionage and assistance to terrorists, while Washington insists on his innocence and demands immediate release.

Last week, the Turkish delegation visited Washington to settle disagreements, but the sides could not reach an agreement. Moreover, after the Turks’ visit, President Donald Trump increased tarrifs on the Turkish steel and aluminum imports by 20% and 50% respectively.