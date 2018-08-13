Kremlin speaks about possibility of providing assistance to Turkey

The Kremlin believes that hypothetical arguments about the possibility of rendering assistance to Turkey from Russia are impossible, the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

His remark came in response to the answer whether Russia has enough resources to help Turkey if necessary.

“You know, this is not a situation where such hypothetical reasoning is possible,” he said.

According to him, during their last meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Turkish counterpart the question of rendering assistance to Turkey following the worsening of the economic situation.

During the meeting in South Africa, Putin and Erdogan discussed joint energy projects, in particular the Turkish Stream, the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, and the development of trade and economic relations, Peskov added.