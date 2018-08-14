News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 14
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
MFA: Armenia will prevent Azerbaijan attempts to redistribute military forces in Nakhichevan direction
MFA: Armenia will prevent Azerbaijan attempts to redistribute military forces in Nakhichevan direction
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia considers unacceptable all Azerbaijani attempts to redistribute military forces in the direction of Nakhichevan.

Anna Naghdalyan, Secretary of the Press, Information and PR Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press briefing on Tuesday.

She recalled that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia makes statements regarding this matter on a regular basis.

“The Armed Forces of Armenia fully control the situation,” Naghdalyan stressed. “As for the redistribution attempts, we conveyed to the Azerbaijani side—in a variety of ways—that these attempts are unacceptable and will be prevented.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: Issue of Karen Ghazaryan’s return is in spotlight
All possible measures are being taken to return Karen Ghazaryan...
 Armenian side forced to respond to Azerbaijani provocations in direction of Nakhchivan
“The Armenian armed forces responded by fire...
 Rahmon to Aliyev: Karabakh conflict should be settled peacefully
Tajikistan expresses a firm commitment to the principles of peaceful resolution…
Well-known blogger urges media to stop inciting hatred between Armenians, Azerbaijanis
Previously, I could not even imagine that such massive nationalist propaganda is carried out in countries…
 Armenian PM’s wife talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity: "Karen is alive and feels good"
Karen received his mother’s letter...
 Red Cross representatives visit Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity
According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detainees…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news