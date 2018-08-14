MFA: Armenia will prevent Azerbaijan attempts to redistribute military forces in Nakhichevan direction

Armenia considers unacceptable all Azerbaijani attempts to redistribute military forces in the direction of Nakhichevan.
Anna Naghdalyan, Secretary of the Press, Information and PR Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press briefing on Tuesday.
She recalled that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia makes statements regarding this matter on a regular basis.
“The Armed Forces of Armenia fully control the situation,” Naghdalyan stressed. “As for the redistribution attempts, we conveyed to the Azerbaijani side—in a variety of ways—that these attempts are unacceptable and will be prevented.”