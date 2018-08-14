News
Tuesday
August 14
Armenian MFA: Issue of Karen Ghazaryan’s return is in spotlight
Armenian MFA: Issue of Karen Ghazaryan’s return is in spotlight
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. –  The Armenian side continues its intensive work for Karen Ghazaryan’s return,  acting spokeswoman of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Tuesday.

“All possible measures are being taken to return Karen Ghazaryan as soon as possible,” she noted.

Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured.

Azerbaijan, however, had attempted to present this as “the prevention of a reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border.” The incident allegedly had occurred in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had said an Armenian serviceman was taken captive.

But the Armenian Defense Ministry formally declared that Ghazaryan was not serving and had never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
