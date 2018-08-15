Armenia programmers can now upload, sell their paid apps on Google Play

YEREVAN. – Software companies that are registered in Armenia can now upload and sell their paid apps on Google Play, and get revenues.
Until now, programmers from Armenia could not upload their paid apps—or apps that may contain in-app purchases and developer accounts that were opened in Armenia—on Google Play, since Armenia was not on Google’s list of permitted countries, informed the news service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia.
Respective negotiations were held between the ministry and Google, since the previous year; and last week, these negotiations concluded with success.