Ankara: US are taking relations with Turkey to a breaking point for one pastor

Ankara is deeply disappointed with Washington’s actions, the spokesperson for the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin told reporters on Wednesday.
Criticizing the U.S. administration, Kalin said: “As they are taking relations with Turkey to a breaking point for one pastor, we have yet to see either the Obama or the Trump administration take any concrete steps towards Turkey’s rightful and urgent national security matters”, Anadolu reported.
“These contacts are clear indications of growing reaction against the Trump administration,” he added, noting that the talks with the U.S. will continue but “if they show constructive stance.”
The spokesperson noted that talks between the US leader Donald Trump with his Turkish counterpart are not scheduled.
Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has lost over 30%, but the situation has sharply deteriorated amid the diplomatic scandal between Ankara and Washington in connection with the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson as the latter is accused of espionage and assistance to terrorists, while Washington insists on his innocence and demands immediate release.
Last week, the Turkish delegation visited Washington to settle disagreements, but the sides could not reach an agreement. Moreover, after the Turks’ visit, President Donald Trump increased tariffs on the Turkish steel and aluminum imports by 20% and 50% respectively.