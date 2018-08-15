News
Rouhani: US to blame for burning bridges with Iran
Rouhani: US to blame for burning bridges with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has once again dismissed Washington’s offer of talks, which followed its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the US, itself, burned its bridges for negotiations with Tehran, PressTV reported.

Rouhani, however, said, “The US itself has acted in such a way that has destroyed the circumstances required for negotiations. It has burned its bridges."

“Now, the US is standing on the other side," wondering how to cross, the president noted, adding, “If it is honest, it should fix that bridge again.”
