WSJ: Trump says his tariffs will rescue US industry

Steel tariffs will rescue the US industry, President Donald Trump said in an interview to the The Wall Street Journal.

According to him, at the time of his election, the US steel industry was in deep crisis and could disappear.

The short-term increase of steel prices, following the tariffs will not be a problem for the US economy, said the President.

He told the Journal the 25 percent tariffs on steel will rescue an industry important to U.S. national security and as a result of the tariffs, competition will be “internal, like it used to be in the old days when we actually had steel, and U.S. Steel was our greatest company.”