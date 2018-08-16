Armenia government allocates additional funds to host La Francophonie summit

The government of Armenia on Thursday allocated an additional 408,945,000 drams (approx. $852,385) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to properly host the 17th summit of heads of states and governments of La Francophonie countries, and the related events.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who reported on this matter at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, said 1,438,354,500 drams (approx. $2,998,000) had already been allocated to the MFA from the 2018 state budget to host this summit.
Also, the FM informed that the signing of contracts for the accommodation of the summit participants had begun, and the respective advance payments were expected to be provided.
The 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie will be convened in capital city Yerevan in October.