Armenian government working to hold Francophonie summit at its best

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government is ready to ensure the best quality of holding the 17th Francophonie summit, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said when asked by PM about the organization works.
“I want to thank all partners coordinating the works. We have received a significant number of confirmations from high level delegations. We are also moving forward when it comes to the content of the summit. We are confident that we will ensure that an effective summit is held in a meaningful way. There are full-fledged resources and opportunities for this,” Mnatsakanyan said.
In turn, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said meetings with the representatives of the headquarters are held every week.
“I would like to thank the members of the headquarters. Our country will hold an exceptional event that will bring together the heads of dozens of states,” he added.
Police chief Valery Osipyan assured that the law enforcement agencies are ready for the summit.
“We have enough forces and measures to ensure public order and safety starting from the airport,” Osipyan added.