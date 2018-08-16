Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Operation at South Caucasus Railway is confidential information

The operations that were at the South Caucasus Railway company are within the framework of some confidentiality.
Davit Ananyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, on Thursday told the above-said to reporters. He noted this commenting on the search that was conducted at the company’s office.
“Masked men waited outside, in their cars,” Ananyan said. “Eventually, they helped in the process of transferring certain documents.”
Also, the SRC chief explained why the search was carried out at night. “We received the respective sanction from the court with delay,” he said.
On Wednesday night, SRC workers conducted a search at the office of the South Caucasus Railway company. They seized documents, and inspected the personal belongings of office employees. The special detachment also took part in this operation.