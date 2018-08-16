News
Turkey intends to establish close ties with EU
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ankara intends to continue talks on simplifying the visa regime with the European Union, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu amid Ankara-Washington crisis.

According to RIA Novosti, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed on Wednesday over the phone relations between the two countries. The Chancellor, in her turn, highlighted the importance of the Turkish economy for Germany.

On Thursday, phone talks between Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled.

The Turkish court released two Greek soldiers on Tuesday, imprisoned in Turkey since March on charges of espionage.

A Turkish court ruled Wednesday to release the chair of Amnesty International's Turkey branch, Taner Kilic, who was arrested last June on suspicion of involvement in a coup attempt in June 2016.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
